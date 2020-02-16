59°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials search for driver who struck pedestrian in St. Martin Parish
ST. MARTIN PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian injured on Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of George Dupuis Road where they learned that a male victim was hit by a driver who fled the scene.
Authorities say the driver was in a silver vehicle of an unknown make and model.
After the crash, the vehicle was damaged in two areas, on its passenger side and a headlight.
The victim was transported to a local hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information in reference to the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans ready for another season at Alex Box Stadium
-
Krewe of Artemis rolls through downtown Baton Rouge Friday night
-
Three juveniles arrested, identified in teen's murder near Mall of Louisiana
-
Brusly High junior leaves positive, handwritten notes on every student's locker
-
Brazen thieves caught on video at local shopping center