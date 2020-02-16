Officials search for driver who struck pedestrian in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian injured on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of George Dupuis Road where they learned that a male victim was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Authorities say the driver was in a silver vehicle of an unknown make and model.

After the crash, the vehicle was damaged in two areas, on its passenger side and a headlight.

The victim was transported to a local hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information in reference to the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.