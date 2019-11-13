Officials say Saenger Theater will reopen early December

Photo: Saenger Theatre's Facebook page

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans officials plan to reopen the Saenger Theatre early next month, according to the Advocate.

This news follows the Oct. 12th partial collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel, which caused the theatre’s closure. Since the accident, most of the Saenger's shows have moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The tragic collapse resulted in three deaths and the Advocate also reports that employees of the Saenger are pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the Hard Rock developers.

Since its construction in 1927, the Saenger has been an essential feature of New Orleans history and culture. But this recent tragedy is not the first time the theatre has had to close. In 2005, it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina and took about eight years to rebuild.

Click here to access the Saenger's website for information related to upcoming shows and events.