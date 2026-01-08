74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials say child breathing after falling into Belle River, rescued in Napoleonville

1 hour 50 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 5:14 PM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NAPOLEONVILLE - A child is breathing after falling into the Belle River on Thursday, emergency officials told WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 4:40; they told WBRZ that the child was unresponsive for five minutes but started breathing again.

Trending News

An ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene and officials said the child looks to be recovering. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days