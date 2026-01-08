Officials say child breathing after falling into Belle River, rescued in Napoleonville

NAPOLEONVILLE - A child is breathing after falling into the Belle River on Thursday, emergency officials told WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 4:40; they told WBRZ that the child was unresponsive for five minutes but started breathing again.

An ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene and officials said the child looks to be recovering. No other information was immediately available.