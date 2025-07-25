Latest Weather Blog
Officials say bidding for permanent replacement for Lockhart Road bridge will start next year
DENHAM SPRINGS — Bidding for the construction of a new bridge on Lockhart Road in Denham Springs will open next year, replacing a damaged bridge built more than 50 years ago.
In the meantime, a temporary crossing was installed, allowing traffic to flow on Lockhart. The temporary bridge opened Thursday, about a week ahead of schedule.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that crews installed two 104-inch culverts to install the new, temporary bridge.
The final steps before the temporary crossing opened were backfilling the pipe, placing stone for erosion control, installing roadway stripping and installing guardrails.
Trending News
Bidding for the construction of the new bridge is expected to start in 2026, Livingston Parish officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ heads to Zachary for inaugural 2 Your Town
-
One Tank Trips: Little Big Cup
-
The FCC approves Paramount's $8B deal with Skydance after months of chaos...
-
One person displaced after early Friday morning house fire along Iowa Street
-
Stuff the Bus is getting ready to accept school supply donations with...