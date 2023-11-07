74°
Officials say at least one dead amid crashes near New Orleans stemming from more 'superfog'

WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Traffic east of New Orleans ground to a halt Tuesday morning amid more "superfog," a phenomenon caused by fog mixing with smoke that is believed to be the root cause of the deadly pileup on I-55 that killed seven people. 

Traffic cameras showed I-10 to be a traffic nightmare Tuesday when more of the superfog rolled in. 

Two accidents left both directions completely impassable, forcing drivers to take alternate routes. Authorities told WWL-TV there were at least four crashes due to poor visibility on the bridges, including one involving an overturned 18-wheeler. 

Officials also said there was reported to be at least one fatality. 

