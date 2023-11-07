Officials say at least one dead amid crashes near New Orleans stemming from more 'superfog'

NEW ORLEANS - Traffic east of New Orleans ground to a halt Tuesday morning amid more "superfog," a phenomenon caused by fog mixing with smoke that is believed to be the root cause of the deadly pileup on I-55 that killed seven people.

Traffic cameras showed I-10 to be a traffic nightmare Tuesday when more of the superfog rolled in.

Here’s a look at the traffic forming here on I10 and Hwy 11 due to the fog and smoke mixture in the air this morning.

The sun is coming up so the fog isn’t as thick but it’s still patchy so y’all be careful! pic.twitter.com/k9I2MQJ6LK — Leigha McNeil WWL (@leigha_mcneil) November 7, 2023

Two accidents left both directions completely impassable, forcing drivers to take alternate routes. Authorities told WWL-TV there were at least four crashes due to poor visibility on the bridges, including one involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

Officials also said there was reported to be at least one fatality.