Officials say at least one dead amid crashes near New Orleans stemming from more 'superfog'
NEW ORLEANS - Traffic east of New Orleans ground to a halt Tuesday morning amid more "superfog," a phenomenon caused by fog mixing with smoke that is believed to be the root cause of the deadly pileup on I-55 that killed seven people.
Traffic cameras showed I-10 to be a traffic nightmare Tuesday when more of the superfog rolled in.
Here’s a look at the traffic forming here on I10 and Hwy 11 due to the fog and smoke mixture in the air this morning.— Leigha McNeil WWL (@leigha_mcneil) November 7, 2023
The sun is coming up so the fog isn’t as thick but it’s still patchy so y’all be careful! pic.twitter.com/k9I2MQJ6LK
Two accidents left both directions completely impassable, forcing drivers to take alternate routes. Authorities told WWL-TV there were at least four crashes due to poor visibility on the bridges, including one involving an overturned 18-wheeler.
Officials also said there was reported to be at least one fatality.
