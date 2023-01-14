42°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.
Crews arrived to find the front door of the home on fire, and they were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson and are still active at the scene as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
No one was home at the time of the incident.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens of volunteers help to restore historic African-American cemetery in honor of...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...
-
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing...
-
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up...
Sports Video
-
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Wildcard Weekend
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman