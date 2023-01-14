Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.

Crews arrived to find the front door of the home on fire, and they were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson and are still active at the scene as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.