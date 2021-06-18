Officials say a reported plane crash in East Feliciana was actually a false alarm

EAST FELICIANA - First responders say their Thursday night search for a plane that reportedly went down near River Road south of LA-10 was eventually determined to be a false alarm.

This update was provided Friday morning, around 7 a.m., with officials reporting that neither was a plane nor any debris found in the area.

On Thursday night, sources said members of law enforcement were dispatched after emergency operators received 911 calls from residents who reported seeing a plane clip power lines as it descended.

Authorities say they also received a report of seeing a red beacon locator glowing in a field.

A helicopter was used to search the area, and law enforcement set up a staging location, but no indication of a crashed plane was found.