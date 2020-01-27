Officials rule fire on Mollylea Drive as arson

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters have declared a house fire on Mollylea Drive to be arson.

The blaze was reported at a home on 10255 Mollylea Drive around 6:30 p.m., Sunday night.

Once crews arrived on the scene they found flames coming from the windows of the home. Crews were able to put out the blaze, but the house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The house was vacant at the time of the blaze so no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.