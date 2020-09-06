91°
Officials responding to person passed out at Tiki Tubing
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are responding tuber, who passed out at Tiki Tubing Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, two boats have been sent out to rescue the person who is currently passed out on their tube.
Livingston and Central officials are on scene right now.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
