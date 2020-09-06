90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials responding to person passed out at Tiki Tubing

1 hour 37 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 September 06, 2020 4:31 PM September 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are responding to a tuber, who passed out at Tiki Tubing Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, two boats have been sent out to rescue the person who is currently passed out on their tube. 

Livingston and Central officials are on scene right now.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days