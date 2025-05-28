70°
Officials responding to fire at chemical wholesaler in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Officials are responding to a fire at a St. Gabriel chemical wholesaler Wednesday night.
The fire is at Brenntag Southwest off Louisiana Highway 74. Both fire and police officials are on scene.
No other information was immediately available.
