Officials responding to fatal shooting near Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Around 9:40 p.m. officials responded to the 5800 block of W. Rio Drive near Greenwell Street.
When officials arrived on the scene the victim was already deceased.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
