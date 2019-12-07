59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials responding to fatal crash involving bicyclist at Seigen Lane and Airline Highway

Saturday, December 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on Airline Highway and Seigen Lane involving a bicyclist. 

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities report that the cyclist was dead on the scene. 

There are still few details at the time.

