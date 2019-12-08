58°
Officials responding to a pedestrian struck on Government street, one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a pedestrian struck on Government street.
The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 402 Government Street. Officials say the person is in critical condition.
There are few details at the time.
