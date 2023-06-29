85°
Suspect in custody after shooting off Thomas Road; one person injured
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Desoto Drive off Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m.. Detectives tell WBRZ that one male was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital.
Officers do have a suspect in custody. The person that was shot is said to be in stable condition.
This is a developing story.
