Officials respond to Florida Boulevard crash; at least one person injured
BATON ROUGE - First responders and members of law enforcement are responding to a serious crash along Florida Boulevard, Wednesday morning.
The wreck occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m., in the 6500 block of Florida Boulevard near the Gerry Lane car dealership.
Officials say at least one person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
