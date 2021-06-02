84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials respond to Florida Boulevard crash; at least one person injured

2 hours 21 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, June 02 2021 Jun 2, 2021 June 02, 2021 9:51 AM June 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders and members of law enforcement are responding to a serious crash along Florida Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m., in the 6500 block of Florida Boulevard near the Gerry Lane car dealership.

Officials say at least one person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days