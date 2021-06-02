Officials respond to Florida Boulevard crash; at least one person injured

BATON ROUGE - First responders and members of law enforcement are responding to a serious crash along Florida Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m., in the 6500 block of Florida Boulevard near the Gerry Lane car dealership.

Officials say at least one person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.