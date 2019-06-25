Officials respond to deadly crash in East Feliciana Parish

81°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in a deadly crash late Monday. 

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. on Highway 68 near Highway 964. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 

Deputies have closed the road in both directions to clear the wreckage. 

This is a developing story. 

