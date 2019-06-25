81°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials respond to deadly crash in East Feliciana Parish
JACKSON - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in a deadly crash late Monday.
The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. on Highway 68 near Highway 964.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Deputies have closed the road in both directions to clear the wreckage.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawyers for Dakota Theriot argue for more defense money
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Used car quits, buyer takes car lot to court
-
Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown