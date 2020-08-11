81°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials request public's help in identifying porch pirate
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a 'porch-pirate' accused of stealing a package from the front door of an Essen Lane area home.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Larceny Division, is seeking the identity of the person pictured above.
Investigators say the person is "wanted for questioning in a theft of a package from the victims door. The theft occurred in the Essen Lane area over the weekend."
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225)389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First day virtually back for students in EBR parish
-
Pointe Coupee Parish students return to class virtually and in-person
-
West Baton Rouge Schools cautiously reopen with hybrid schedules
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring