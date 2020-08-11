Officials request public's help in identifying porch pirate

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a 'porch-pirate' accused of stealing a package from the front door of an Essen Lane area home.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Larceny Division, is seeking the identity of the person pictured above.

Investigators say the person is "wanted for questioning in a theft of a package from the victims door. The theft occurred in the Essen Lane area over the weekend."