81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials report 3 fatalities in early-morning Pointe Coupee crash

1 hour 5 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 5:06 AM August 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

FORDOCHE - Three people died in an early-morning crash after a vehicle hit a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish, state police say. 

The crash was reported on TotalTraffic, which said a car hit a tree shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The crash left three people dead, according to LSP. One person was also taken to a hospital. 

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of LA-77 in Fordoche at Smith Acres Lane are blocked.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days