Officials report 3 fatalities in early-morning Pointe Coupee crash
FORDOCHE - Three people died in an early-morning crash after a vehicle hit a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish, state police say.
The crash was reported on TotalTraffic, which said a car hit a tree shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The crash left three people dead, according to LSP. One person was also taken to a hospital.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of LA-77 in Fordoche at Smith Acres Lane are blocked.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
