71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials recover truck from pond in Central

1 day 3 hours 22 minutes ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 September 19, 2020 11:27 AM September 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

CENTRAL - Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle in a pond in 23,000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. this morning.

When fireman went into the water to see if anyone was inside they didn’t find anyone.

The EBRSO divers arrived to see if anyone was inside the vehicle and no one was inside.

The vehicle was all clear upon removal from the pond.

The driver was located at home after investigation by Central Police Department and EBRSO.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days