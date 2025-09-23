Officials recognize concrete pipe week to honor storm drainage infrastructure

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana leaders are recognizing concrete pipes and the importance of the often-overlooked tool in flood protection.

Gov. Jeff Landry issued proclamations this week marking Concrete Pipe Week, highlighting the role underground storm drain systems play in protecting communities during severe weather.

The timing comes as hurricane season enters its most active stretch. Officials say resilient infrastructure is one of the strongest defenses against flooding.

“Concrete pipes are a structure, and they’re made to last a hundred-plus years of design life,” Steve Nilforoushan from the Concrete Pipe Association said. “When Louisiana faces extreme storms and extreme flash flooding, the main thing is you really can’t afford to have weak links in the underground storm drain infrastructure.”

Meteorologists agree with that message, pointing to the risks that come with heavy downpours.

“In a single storm, we can see several inches of rain in just a few hours,” WBRZ meteorologist Malcom Byron said. “Without strong storm drains, that water backs up fast and can create dangerous flooding. Proper drainage isn’t just about moving water — it’s about keeping families and neighborhoods safe during hurricane season and severe storms.”

The proclamations honor not just the product, but the public works departments, contractors, and manufacturers who build and maintain storm drain systems across the state.

For Baton Rouge, the message carries added weight. In August 2016, the city was among the hardest-hit areas in the “Great Flood,” when more than 20 inches of rain fell over parts of south Louisiana in just a few days, damaging tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

State officials say Concrete Pipe Week is a reminder that while drainage systems remain out of sight, their role is vital in keeping Louisiana communities safe.