Officials promise new adult video store isn't real

PLAQUEMINE - Parish officials are reassuring Iberville residents that a Lion's Club building hasn't actually been replaced by an adult video store.

A posted on the parish council's official Facebook page Tuesday aimed to quell questions and concerns after a sign reading "Adult Video" appeared on the social club's facade.

The explanation? It's all for a film shoot.

While there's no word on what movie it might be, the parish said the building along Highway 77 is being rented out to Celtic Studios.

The parish council reiterated that no permits have been issued for a real adult video store in the area.