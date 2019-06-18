89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials promise new adult video store isn't real

1 hour 29 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 June 18, 2019 1:15 PM June 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PLAQUEMINE - Parish officials are reassuring Iberville residents that a Lion's Club building hasn't actually been replaced by an adult video store.

A posted on the parish council's official Facebook page Tuesday aimed to quell questions and concerns after a sign reading "Adult Video" appeared on the social club's facade.

The explanation? It's all for a film shoot.

While there's no word on what movie it might be, the parish said the building along Highway 77 is being rented out to Celtic Studios.

The parish council reiterated that no permits have been issued for a real adult video store in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days