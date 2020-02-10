76°
Officials: Person destroying beaver dams to blame for explosions that worried Central residents

File photo

CENTRAL - Authorities say explosions heard in Central area over the weekend were caused by someone demolishing beaver dams.

Central police and East Baton Rouge Sheriffs responded to complaints about loud, strong explosions heard and felt in Central on Sunday. East Baton Rouge deputies and Zachary Police investigated the origin of the noise and determined it caused by someone using Tannerite on the Livingston Parish side of the river to blow up beaver dams.

It's unknown whether investigators have made contact with the person responsible. 

