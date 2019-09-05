Officials open up new road to Baton Rouge's Health District

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure in the area of Essen and Summa Avenue with the ribbon cutting of Constantin Boulevard. The new route is part of a phased project adding more access around health care facilities in Baton Rouge across Essen Lane, Perkins Road, and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to the Health District, "Constantin Boulevard, begins at Essen Lane following Ward's Creek and ends just beyond the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Phase two of the project will extend the road along Ward's Creek past Baton Rouge General to Bluebonnet Boulevard."

All of the providers for healthcare and research will be eventually linked via side streets, removing the congestion of traffic from the heavily traveled main access points.

Right now, the Health District continues to focus on economic development and making Baton Rouge attractive for new health care providers and biotech companies.