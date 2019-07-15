86°
Officials open Lamar Dixon Center as vegetative debris drop-off site

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

GONZALES- Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness officials announced a vegetative debris only drop-off site Monday.

Ascension Parish residents can bring debris to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. The site is located in a fenced in area next to the complex's sewer plant. 

Digital signs will assist residents. Operational hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The center previously acted as a shelter for residents during Tropical Storm Barry.

