86°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials open Lamar Dixon Center as vegetative debris drop-off site
GONZALES- Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness officials announced a vegetative debris only drop-off site Monday.
Ascension Parish residents can bring debris to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. The site is located in a fenced in area next to the complex's sewer plant.
Digital signs will assist residents. Operational hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The center previously acted as a shelter for residents during Tropical Storm Barry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hearing scheduled for fight over aquadams between EBR, Livingston parishes
-
Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns
-
Deaf sign language interpreter speaks more directly to his audience
-
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks...
-
Video of ominous storm system in BR recorded from Ascension