Officials open Lamar Dixon Center as vegetative debris drop-off site

Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

GONZALES- Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness officials announced a vegetative debris only drop-off site Monday.

Ascension Parish residents can bring debris to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. The site is located in a fenced in area next to the complex's sewer plant.

Digital signs will assist residents. Operational hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The center previously acted as a shelter for residents during Tropical Storm Barry.