Officials: One person trapped in vehicle after crash off Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities had to extricate one person from a vehicle after a crash off of Choctaw Drive Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 11800 block of Longridge Ave.

Officials tell WBRZ one person was trapped in a vehicle, but crews were able to get them out.

Information regarding injuries is still unclear. We've reached out to authorities for more information, including what exactly caused the accident.