Officials: One person trapped in vehicle after crash off Choctaw Drive

24 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 8:08 PM April 17, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities had to extricate one person from a vehicle after a crash off of Choctaw Drive Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 11800 block of Longridge Ave. 

Officials tell WBRZ one person was trapped in a vehicle, but crews were able to get them out. 

Information regarding injuries is still unclear. We've reached out to authorities for more information, including what exactly caused the accident.

