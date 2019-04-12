Latest Weather Blog
Officials: New Orleans police officer shot, wounded
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials say a New Orleans police officer is expected to recover after being shot in the leg.
Police say the suspected gunman is in custody after the Thursday night gunfire.
Jonathan Fourcade of the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services told reporters the officer had a leg wound that was serious but not considered life-threatening.
At a news conference, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person who was possibly armed at a gas station. Ferguson says the officer was trying to pat the person down when the two began struggling. The suspect then fired a gunshot. Ferguson says the bullet was lodged in the officer's right calf.
The officer hasn't been identified. Ferguson said he's a three-year veteran of the force.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Road's Market at the Mill
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
Fallen heroes remembered in 1945 kamikaze attacks on USS Kidd
-
Charred gas can led investigators to suspect in string of church burnings
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...