Officials moving forward with plans for Amazon distribution center at Cortana Mall site

File photo: Amazon site under construction off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - In a little more than a week, parish officials are expected to take the next step in approving plans for a new Amazon distribution center at the site of the shuttered Cortana Mall.

According to an agenda for a special meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission's scheduled for Feb. 8, the group will decide whether to approve the rezoning of the Cortana site for use as Louisiana's next Amazon development.

The effort to transform the space was last discussed at the East Baton Rouge Metro Council during its Jan. 27 meeting.

The Baton Rouge Business Report said officials tied to Seefried, the contractor tapped by Amazon to develop the site, previously met with local officials to discuss the project and to ensure they would support the development before filing any public documents.