Officials: Morganza Spillway will open Sunday

MORGANZA - Officials have approved the request to open the Morganza Spillway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a release Monday that if forecasted conditions don't change, "the operation will begin on June 2, 2019."

Current forecasts indicate that the river will reach a stage in excess of 62 feet at Red River Landing on June 5, according to officials. Based on this information, USACE officials requested permission to operate the Morganza Floodway to prevent the flood control structure from overtopping, to minimize stress in leveed reaches, and to preserve encroachment on freeboard downstream.

"Although conditions can change, USACE currently anticipates the need to divert approximately 150,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) into the floodway to avoid overtopping of the structure," officials said.

All potentially impacted residents, landowners, and businesses are urged take the necessary precautions in advance of the opening.

The Army Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor weather forecasts and river conditions.

Click here for the full flood inundation map.