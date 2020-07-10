Officials: Man found dead on Scenic Highway may have suffered medical episode

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead at Navajo Street and Scenic Highway across from the Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, Friday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that the deceased individual was male, and said the cause and manner of his death will likely be known following an autopsy, Monday.

Authorities told WBRZ the man was seen running in and out of traffic when security detail at Exxon responded to the incident and called EMS.

They went on to say the man was sitting on the side of the road, where it is believed that he suffered from some sort of medical episode.

At this time, the deceased man's identity has not been released.