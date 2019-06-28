Officials: Man caught trying to pay for sex with child in West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The attorney general's office announced Friday a Baton Rouge man was arrested after a sex-trafficking sting on the west side.

AG Jeff Landry says 24-year-old Andrew Michael Hebert drove across the river to meet someone he thought was an underage girl. Once he arrived in West Baton Rouge, Herbert was met by law enforcement agents.

Authorities booked him into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged him with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles, and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

"Sex trafficking is a hideous crime with an ever-lasting impact on those victimized,” said Landry.

The arrest was a joint investigation the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Port Allen Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.