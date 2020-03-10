Officials: Jazz Fest organizers having conference call Tuesday, cancellation unlikely

NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest organizers are expected to discuss the fate of this year's music festival amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday night.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced Tuesday that event organizers will hold a conference call to discuss plans for the festival scheduled for April 23 through May 3. Despite the call, Nungesser said it's highly unlikely the festival would be outright canceled.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says, “I’m going to go out on a limb and say I don’t think Jazz Fest will be canceled. There’s so many events in New Orleans every weekend postponing would be hard too.” @WBRZ — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 10, 2020

The conference call with Jazz Fest ownership is scheduled for 5 p.m. It comes just a day after the state's first suspected coronavirus case was reported at an Orleans Parish hospital.

Though the music festival is expected to stay the course, Louisiana's tourism head said three conventions have already canceled events in New Orleans. There are no plans to stymie travel into the state, but business travel has significantly dropped since the virus made its way to the U.S.