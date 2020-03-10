Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Jazz Fest organizers having conference call Tuesday, cancellation unlikely
NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest organizers are expected to discuss the fate of this year's music festival amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday night.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced Tuesday that event organizers will hold a conference call to discuss plans for the festival scheduled for April 23 through May 3. Despite the call, Nungesser said it's highly unlikely the festival would be outright canceled.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says, “I’m going to go out on a limb and say I don’t think Jazz Fest will be canceled. There’s so many events in New Orleans every weekend postponing would be hard too.” @WBRZ— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 10, 2020
The conference call with Jazz Fest ownership is scheduled for 5 p.m. It comes just a day after the state's first suspected coronavirus case was reported at an Orleans Parish hospital.
Though the music festival is expected to stay the course, Louisiana's tourism head said three conventions have already canceled events in New Orleans. There are no plans to stymie travel into the state, but business travel has significantly dropped since the virus made its way to the U.S.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last-minute cancellation may cut 104-year-old Julia Hawkins' competitive running career short
-
Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus
-
Baton Rouge hospitals readying for possible coronavirus cases
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Officials: Jazz Fest organizers having conference call Tuesday, cancellation unlikely
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win