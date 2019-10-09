Officials invite public to 'I-10 & I-12 College Flyover Ramp' forum

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is conducting an open house forum to discuss the proposed construction of a flyover ramp from I-10 West and an exit ramp from I-12 West to College Drive in Baton Rouge.

Officials believe the ramp would improve traffic flow within the I-10/I-12 interchange.

Plans regarding the project will be thoroughly detailed during the meeting.

The public is invited to ask questions and discuss ideas related to the project.

They're welcomed to submit ideas verbally, in writing, or by email.

Those who wish to email their thoughts, should send ideas to: 1012collegeflyover@hntb.com

Additionally, anyone planning to attend who requires special assistance due to a disability should email the address listed above.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, October 24 at the Baton Rouge Marriott (5500 Hilton Ave) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The proposed College Flyover Ramp is a part of a larger plan, called, "I-10: LA 415 to Essen Lane (on I-10 and I-12) West and East Baton Rouge Parishes, LA" project.

For more information on this overall project, visit i10br.com.

WBRZ previously reported on this project in April, 2019, the original story is: here.

