Officials find dead body near Scenic Highway; investigating as homicide

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found Sunday afternoon as a homicide.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of Huron Street located between the Scenic Highway and Interstate 110 in regards to a "suspicious incident", said BRPD.

Homicide investigators and the coroner are on scene.

The victim is an adult male.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.