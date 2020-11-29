51°
Officials investigating "suspicious incident" near Scenic Highway as homicide

Source: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Police responding to a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of Huron Street located between the Scenic Highway and Interstate 110 in regards to a "suspicious incident", said BRPD. 

Homicide investigators and the coroner are on scene.

The victim is an adult male. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.   

