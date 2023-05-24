Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night.

"One of the young men were called to pick up his cousins, shortly thereafter gun shots erupted," Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Street at Acadian Thruway. Three people were taken to a hospital in 'serious' condition.

"One of them was rushed into surgery, one of the victims was struck on the neck, another one was struck on the head, the other one was also struck on the elbow and one received injuries on his side," Watts said.

There are no suspects or motives at this time. This shooting is only a few blocks away from where 25-year-old Courtney Brown was shot, while in his car, on Monday.

Police say they are investigating whether or not the two are related.