Officials investigating reported shooting on Iroquois Street

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 05 2018 Feb 5, 2018 February 05, 2018 2:17 PM February 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a reported shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

According to BRPD, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.

One person was transported with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

