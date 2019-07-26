79°
Officials investigating reported shooting on Iroquois Street
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a reported shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
According to BRPD, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.
One person was transported with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
