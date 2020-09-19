Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating inmate stabbing two correctional officers
St. GABRIEL - An investigation is underway and charges are pending on an inmate who attacked two Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Corrections Officers Friday night in a prison cell block.
The inmate, 41-year-old Willie Jones, stabbed both officers with a homemade knife around 9:30 p.m. during routine night activities.
According to officials, Jones stabbed one officer in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm. Both officers have been treated and released from the hospital.
Jones is currently serving two life sentences for two second-degree murders out of Bossier Parish in March 2009. He was convicted on September 17, 2010.
Jones has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since January 21, 2020. The DOC transferred Jones to another state prison and placed him into investigative segregation on Saturday.
The case will handled by the Department of Corrections/Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. This is an ongoing investigation.
