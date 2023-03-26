76°
Officials investigating house fire on Sumrall Drive Sunday morning

Sunday, March 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to identify the cause of a house fire early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at a vacant home on Sumrall Drive just after 3 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming out of the home's roof. They entered the home to attack the fire, while crews outside kept the fire from spreading to a neighboring home.

No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

