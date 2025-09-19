73°
Officials investigating house fire on North 13th Street in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday night on North 13th Street in Port Allen.
The fire happened at the 800 block of North 13th Street; both West Baton Rouge Fire officials and the Port Allen Police Department were on scene.
Officials said the house was unoccupied as a result of the fire and no one was injured.
Investigators say they believe the fire was accidentally caused.
