Officials investigating fatal shooting on Susan Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Susan Avenue.

Police found 28-year old Roderick Daniels in the front yard of 11162 Susan Avenue yesterday afternoon around 5. According to authorities, he suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Daniels was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.

As of now, there are no known suspects or motives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.