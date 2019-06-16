92°
Officials investigating fatal shooting on Susan Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Susan Avenue.
Police found 28-year old Roderick Daniels in the front yard of 11162 Susan Avenue yesterday afternoon around 5. According to authorities, he suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.
Daniels was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.
As of now, there are no known suspects or motives.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.
