Officials investigating death of man found in Toledo Bend

Wildlife officials are investigating the death of 73-year-old Richard Irwin after his body was found in the water in Toledo Bend.

On Thursday, June 17, authorities responded to a call from Irwin's wife that he was missing. She said he called her around 8:30 that evening saying he was having trouble with the engine of his bass boat. Irwin told her he was going to try using his trolling motor to get back to the launch but he never returned.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents found him in the water near his boat. He was not wearing a life vest.

Irwin's cause of death is still under investigation.