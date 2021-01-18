Officials investigating death of Angola inmate after prison fight

ANGOLA - An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is dead after getting into a fight with another offender inside their cell.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced Monday that the inmate died in the hospital after the incident late Saturday night. A department spokesperson said prison guards came across the brawl while making their routine rounds in the facility.

The other inmate involved in the fight is currently in "investigative segregation."

The death remains under investigation, and criminal charges are pending the results of an autopsy.