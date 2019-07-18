Officials investigating deadly boating accident in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - Wildlife officials are investigating a boating crash that killed a man on the Grand River last week.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Thursday it is looking into the deadly accident that happened Friday, July 12. Officials say 52-year-old Bud Henley of Franklinton was ejected into the river after he collided with another vessel that morning.

Henley was found dead in the water later that same day. His passenger and the other boater involved both suffered injuries and were taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

It's unclear at this time what caused the boats to collide. Henley's body was turned over to the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.