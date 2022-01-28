Officials investigate fatal house fire in Acadia Parish, say unattended candle could have been the problem

ACADIA PARISH - Officials are investigating a fatal fire Friday morning that happened earlier in the week in Church Point, Louisiana.

The Church Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a residential fire in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters found a 65-year-old woman, who was later found to be the resident of the home, inside near a back door when they arrived on the scene, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Deputies determined the fire began in a den area in the back of the home where the victim was located, but the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

SFM investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an electrical malfunction related to wiring and/or improper use of extension cords to power space heaters. In addition, the possibility of an unattended candle contributing to the fire is still being considered and investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.