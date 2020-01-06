Officials investigate death of Angola inmate following deadly prison fight

BATON ROUGE- West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies and officials with the Department of Corrections are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at Angola prison.

Officials say Major Jones was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. Saturday at the facility, following a fight with another inmate.

The altercation happened an hour before Jones's death when he engaged in a physical altercation with 30-year-old Gary Francois. Officers immediately broke the fight up and took Jones to the prison's treatment center, where he later died.

Jones had been an Angola inmate since July 6, 2017. Francois has been at Angola since May 31, 2017. Both men were serving life sentences for second-degree murder convictions.

An autopsy is set to be performed this week. Officials say criminal charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.