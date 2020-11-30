Officials investigate cause of Monday morning house fire on Dayton Street

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Nov. 30) morning a fire broke out at a home in a residential area off north Baton Rouge's Plank Road.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were called to the Dayton Street home shortly after 6:30 a.m. and upon arriving, discovered that one of the home's window sills was on fire.

Officials say they quickly extinguished the blaze and removed the sill to check for "extention," which is what happens when fire has extended into concealed spaces within a building.

In their report, authorities add that a fire investigator was also called to the scene as there were no obvious heat sources that appeared a likely candidate for the cause of the blaze.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured during the incident, but the home sustained $1,000 in damages.