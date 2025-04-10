75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials in Watson issue boil water advisory as pipes are repaired

4 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 7:33 AM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON — The Ward Two Water District in Watson is repairing a water line on Cecil Drive and a boil water advisory has been issued for the area. 

While repairs are being made, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard. Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to issue a boil advisory if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard.

Trending News

When given the all clear by LDH, the Ward Two Water District will then rescind the boil advisory and notify its customers when the water is safe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days